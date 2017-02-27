Horror As Kids Hired To Sing For Mugabe Birthday Sleep In The Cold Rain

Staff Reporter | About a hundred young children between the ages of 6 and 11 who took part in providing entertainment to President Robert Mugabe at his birthday celebrations in Matopo on Saturday, spent a cold raining whole night hungry and with no blankets.

ZimEye.com correspondents who were at the hotel where most of the ZANU PF bigwigs were accommodated for the President’s birthday report that the children who were meant to have travelled to Harare on the night of the birthday, were left stranded for the night. Buses meant to ferry them could not get fueled on time because the ZANU PF bosses with the fuel money had disappeared before anything could be done.

A hotel official who insisted on not being identified confirmed that the hotel had to whisk the cold children from the reception area late into the night on Saturday at the request of the teachers who were accompanying them to at least sleep in the boardroom.

The other junior hotel staff however refuted the report that the kids slept in the boardroom without blankets claiming that the hotel out of courtesy did its best to make sure that the young team were made comfortable “under very difficult conditions.”

The hotel which was fully booked from Thursday night was besieged by hundreds of birthday guests in buses and trucks following the ZANU PF leaders for fuel and food money with most of them spending Saturday night in buses outside the hotel.

In one incident some people travelling in a mini bus from Ruwa are said to have agreed among themselves to contribute fuel money and fill up the bus to find their way back home as the bus crew was stranded with no fuel.

ZANU PF officials and organisers of the birthday celebrations refused to speak to the media on the chaos.