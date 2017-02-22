Horror As Man Kills Brother, Dumps Body In ZAOGA Church Toilet

Terrence Mawawa, Chivi | A local man shocked all and sundry after he brutally killed his 12-year-old brother and dumped his body in a church toilet.

Ezekiel Mabhiza (24) was arrested last week after allegedly killing his brother Israel Mabhiza. He dumped the body in a toilet at the ZAOGA premises at Mhandamabwe Business Centre. Israel was doing Grade Six at Sukwe Primary School.

Acting Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said the suspect had appeared at Mashava Court for initial remand. According to local villagers, Ezekiel used a hoe and an unidentified object to attack his brother. He then carried the body to Mhandamabwe where he dumped it in the ZAOGA Church toilet. Ezekiel claimed he was possessed by the spirits of his late ancestors.

He further claimed his ancestors had instructed him to kill his brother. “My ancestors instructed me to kill my brother. They said I would get a wife after killing my brother,” said Ezekiel. Fine ground tobacco was found at the scene of the crime.

“We were shocked by what happened and we believe Ezekiel was possessed by evil spirits.He brutally killed his brother under unclear circumstances.He claimed his ancestors had instructed him to murder his brother.It is very sad and unfortunate,” said a local villager.