Horror As Pupil Strikes Teacher With Iron Bar

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi | In a callous act that has puzzled the local community, a form two pupil at Mwenezi High School struck his Physical Education teacher with an iron bar and left him for dead.

The form two pupil hit his Physical Education teacher, Edmore Chibira with the iron bar and vanished.

According to Mwenezi District Inspector, Lackson Zanawe, the education fraternity was shocked by the incident.

“A school pupil attacked his Physical Education teacher and vanished.I am waiting for a comprehensive report on what actually happened,” said Zanamwe.

Sources at Mwenezi Government High School told Zimeye.com the pupil pulled the iron bar he had hidden behind the door as soon as the teacher entered the classroom.

The sources said the pupil was unhappy with the fact that the teacher had reprimanded him in front of officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

“The attack was premeditated because he(the pupil) hid the iron bar behind the classroom door.He then pulled out the iron bar and struck the teacher,” said a pupil at the school.

A staff member who declined to be named said the pupil struck Chibira on the occiput with the iron bar.

“Chibira collapsed after being hit with the iron bar.He bled profusely and he was rushed to Neshuro Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Chibira could not be reached for a comment on the matter as he was said to be recuperating from the deep cut he sustained after the attack.He received five stitches following the attack