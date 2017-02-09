Horror As Woman Dies Giving Birth At Shrine

A 41-YEAR-OLD Wedza prophetess has been taken to court charged with culpable homicide after a pregnant villager died at her shrine soon after giving birth.

Marondera magistrate, Arnold Maburo yesterday heard that Prisca Bvekwa, of Musandu village, acted as a midwife for Esnath Sengamayi, leading to the latter’s death a few hours later.

The court heard that Bvekwa, popularly known as Madzimai Prisca, had no formal midwifery qualifications.

She was remanded out of custody pending an inquest over her alleged negligence and would be summoned to court once the investigations are complete.

According to court papers, Sengamayi visited Bvekwa’s shrine at St Barnabas on January 3 this year seeking divine assistance over her pregnancy, which was now in full term.

Three days later, Sengamayi gave birth to a baby boy with the help of the accused person and two other unidentified women. She, however, developed post-natal complications and died three hours later.

The following day, Sengamayi’s husband, Tendai Kwesu, reported the matter at Mukamba Police Station, whose officers attended the scene and ferried the body to the Rusape General Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

On January 9, the autopsy was done by one Nyafesa and the results showed that Sengamayi had died of post-partum haemorrhage, leading to Bvekwa’s arrest.

Rumbidzai Katsande represented the State. – Newsday