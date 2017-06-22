HORROR COLLAPSE: How Tsvangirai’s MDC Has Destroyed Our Cities | OPINION

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The towns which were once vibrant are now like ghost towns. They are dusty and the paint is coming off the walls. Buildings are dilapidated and street lights are no longer serving their purpose. The once wonderful roads now reassemble a mouse trapping field with holes after every inch. These holes can not be called pot holes they should be called swimming holes. Some holes in our streets could hide an elephant. You will not be mistaken to come across giraffes hiding in these pools. The state of our towns is appalling and seriously disgusting.

The situation is deeply depressing and flabbergasting. Such is the state of our cities now.

The bins were last emptied years ago, the civil amenities is nothing to talk about. The whole town becomes a ticking bomb.

Is it the government which is to blame?

The running of our towns goes to the local authorities.

Local authorities are multi-purpose bodies responsible for delivering a broad range of services in relation to roads; traffic; planning; housing; economic and community development; environment, recreation and amenity services; fire services and many things which defines the life in our local areas.

The elected council is the policy making forum of the local authority; the municipal district members act as a decision-making sub-formation of the overall council in respect of their municipal district area. Elected councils (operating at local authority or municipal district level) exercise ‘reserved functions’ defined in law across a range of legislation. The day-to-day management of a local authority is carried out by the executive, i.e. the full-time officials led by the chief executive otherwise known as Mayor or Executive Chairperson. The chief executive has a duty to advise and assist the elected council in the exercise of their functions. He or she is elected by the people.

Municipal government is the public administration of a township, village, city or town. Municipalities have municipal ordinances, which are laws, rules or regulations made and enforced by a city government. They have their municipal police force.

Local government is the public administration of towns, cities, and districts. It can be challenging, but these entities must work together to administrate a particular geographic area.

As citizens, we have much more contact with our local governments than we do with the national government. This is because local government runs our city utilities, libraries, fire departments, public swimming pools, parks, local law enforcement and many other areas of our everyday lives.

As with state governments, the citizens of an area elect most of their local government officials.

Let’s first take a look at council government. Council government is the public administration of a council. Usually, council governments are the largest political subdivision within a state. A council government’s main function is to locally administer state laws. Note that councils do not have their own laws, though they do collect their own taxes. This means that councils have important powers and responsibilities in the administration of a particular geographic area, without being able to make the rules that will pertain to that area. However councils have bye laws which are regulations as opposed to laws.

Elected officials head council governments. The highest-ranking council official is called Mayor or Executive Chairperson.

Larger cities can have a complicated government structure involving thousands of personnel. Sometimes these governments face challenges with government oversight, meaning not all areas of the government are properly supervised and problems sometimes go unaddressed.

Coming to our scenario all our urban councils are being run by the opposition MDC T. It is not ZANU PF which is causing the decay in the towns.

People should see beyond propaganda the suffering of people in towns is the entire creation of MDC T. If MDCT has failed to run a country how on earth can we trust it with the running of the whole nation.

The most successful thing done by MDC is to destroy our towns and blame it on ZANU PF.

The decay of our towns reflects the decay in the opposition.

MDC T led councils are busy buying cars for mayors at the expense of the people.

In some extreme moments the government takes action against the MDC-T led council albeit with a lot of criticism.

We have in MDC-T a party which has failed to run our cities but blamed ZANU PF. The inefficiency is so pronounced and it stinks up to the heavens.

The evil thing being perpetuated by the MDC-T is to starve town folks so that they turn against their hard working government.

With elections coming it is not surprising that more problems will be perpetuated by the MDC -T led councils in order to secure votes

The pot holes and non performing councils is the Brain Child of the MDC -T.

Remember by kicking them out of our towns we will have the opportunity to improve and restore our towns.

Vazet2000yahoo.co.uk