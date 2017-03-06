HORROR CONFESSION: “Every Man I have Sex With, Vomits Blood And Dies In 3 Days”

In another bizarre case of runyoka. A woman has confessed on Tilda’s show of how her ex husband ‘centrally locked’ her. After the spell was in place, the woman identified as Felistas further claims that every man she has slept with over the last 2 years has died.

The body count is growing with 9 men having died so far. Traditional healers have also tried to help her and some even proposed sleeping with her. They have met the same tragic end of vomiting blood and dying after 3 days. Above is the audio of the interview.