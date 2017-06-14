HORROR CRASH: Chombo ex-Wife Cheats Death

Staff Reporter | Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo’s ex wife Marian Chombo has survived death by a whisker after being involved in a fatal car accident.

Chombo who is also the National People’s Party stand in Women’s Wing National Chairperson and one of party President Joyce Mujuru’s most trusted lieutenants on Tuesday escaped death by a whisker in a four car pile up accident in Banket.

Party sources who gave the accident information to ZimEye.com said that Chombo suffered deep head injuries when the car she was travelling in hit head on with a truck that had crushed with an oncoming vehicle.

According to the sources Chombo was briefly treated at Banket Hospital before being transfered to Chinhoyi Hospital before being released to recover at home.

“She was driving behind a goods truck on the 3 way traffic lane at The Great Dyke when a Toyota Granvia attempted to overtake her together with the truck she was following. Unfortunately the overtaking lane had ended and it was now a two way traffic lane when the Granvia was still overtaking the truck, it collided with another oncoming truck which then jack knifed and hit Mai Chombo’s car together with the other one following her behind,” the party sources said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the NPP has wished Chombo a speedy recovery in a statement released by the party’s information department.

“NPP Provincial Spokespersons and the National Director of Information, Publicity and Communication for NPP, we wish Builder Marian Chombo a speedy recovery. She was involved in an accident yesterday around 2pm at Great Dyke along Chinhoyi- Harare Road. She sustained minor injuries and is recovering at her home in Harare.”