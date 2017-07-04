HORROR FIRE: Lusaka Market Burnt Down

VIDEO LOADING – refresh to watch:

Lusaka – Zambia’s biggest market has reportedly burnt down in Lusaka, “destroying the livelihood of its many traders”.

City Market has been on fire since the early hours of Tuesday and police were at the time of writing still investigating the cause.

The inferno left some of the traders in tears, as they lost most of their goods, news agencies say.

“How will I feed my family now because this is all I depend on for survival?” one of the traders, Loveness Banda was quoted as saying, as she watched from a distance.

Videos and pictures on social media show how the flames have destroyed the market – BBC/ Agencies