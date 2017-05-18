Horror For Zimbabweans Studying In Cyprus

Staff Reporter |Zimbabwean students in Cyprus universities are stranded following financial hardships to fund their studies and welfare.

Speaking to Zimeye, a former student at one of the Cyprus universities, Thabani (full name withheld) says that, when students start studies they live on Campus for the first and second semester, after these two semesters they are moved from campus where they are exposed to life difficulties.

“If you don’t pay rent on the exact due date you get kicked out of the property and they send some people to possess your belongings which they will return after you pay the rent. In that case students may opt to defer a semester of studies in order to take care of their needs like rent, food, clothes and other basic necessities,” explains Thabani.

After the deferred semester students usually fail to continue with studies because they would have used up all the money for tuition. Besides money problems the students do not have the full motivation to study because there’s nothing to push or inspire them.The institutions do not follow up on student attendance, therefore students can choose whether to attend classes or not.

“Jobs are available, but not suitable for students because they are full time hours only. Most of the jobs available are in restaurants and construction sites where most students have to work, for 8 hours a day which means they will miss classes. So the choice is either going to work or studying it’s impossible to combine the two,” explains the student.

Thabani explains his ordeal to ZimEye, that he got pulled out of the institution where he was studying by his mother after she paid a visit and witnessed the horror of student life experienced by many other Zimbabwean students, as she broke down in tears and disappointment.

Unfortunately most Zimbabwean parents with their children studying in Cyprus do not have the privilege to visit their children to see how they are struggling. Therefore there is need for awareness so that parents don`t spend a lot of money sending their children who end up stranded.

Cyprus International University (CIT) is among one of the universities where standards of care for students education is low, especially in the new faculty of nursing where the university does not provide qualified lecturers, but gets other nurses with poor level of English to teach students.

Every university specialises in specific faculties, but of late some universities have been diversifying by introducing faculties that are new to the university. However, there are many complaints that have been raised by students regarding the new faculties, but the universities do not take note of any complaints, students allege.

Besides the lack of trained lectures at CIT, students lack practical learning because the university does not invest in equipment and facilities for practice. This has caused a dilemma for the students after studies because without the practicals universities in other countries and organisations do not accept students from Cyprus universities.