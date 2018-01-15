Horror In City As Boyfriend Stabs Lover’s Son

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| In a tragic incident that stunned residents of the ancient city of Masvingo last Thursday an estranged man stabbed his lover’ son to death following a prolonged misunderstanding.

According to sources at Chikato Police, the man, Tapiwa Mutyebere demanded a mobile phone sim card from his lover since he wanted to buy beer via Ecocash.

However the woman refused to release sim card and this angered Mutyebere who produced a knife and stabbed his lover.

“As the argument ensued, Mutyebere produced a knife, charged towards his lover and stabbed her on the hand.

Mike Mavhenyengwa, the woman’s son then tried to restrain Mutyebere from assaulting his mother.

Mutyebere then stabbed Mavhenyengwa once on the left side of his chest and he died instantly,” the police said.

Mutyebere was arrested immediately after killing Mavhenyengwa.