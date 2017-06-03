HORROR KILLINGS: State Agents Caught Hiding Gukurahundi Remains

Staff Reporter | State security agents in Matabeleland South are hiding human remains of suspected Gukurahundi victims unearthed in the Bhalagwe area of Matobo District, ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal.

Earlier this week small scale miners recently allocated mining claims in the gold rich area, unearthed human bones that can easily count up to more than fifty human bodies that appeared to have been buried in a shallow mass grave over thirty years ago.

Sources at the scene told ZimEye.com that the small scale miners bundled on the bones on Sunday last week as they began mining a newly allocated mining claim.

On discovery of the bones the miners reported the case to local police who according to sources reported the matter to state security that has since moved the miners away from the site and condoned off the area.

Local community leaders would not immediately comment on the matter claiming that the issue was still under investigations and very sensitive to comment on at this stage.

Thousands of 1980s Gukurahundi atrocities victims from all over Matabeleland were buried in shallow graves and thrown into disused mines in the Bhalagwe area which was the concentration of the brutal army brigade that killed over 20 000 people in the Matabeleland region.