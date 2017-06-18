HORROR PICTURE: Zanu PF Recruits Child Soldiers ?

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe yesterday was guest of honour at the official opening of the 25th Session of the Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe in Harare where the above shock picture of children in military camouflage was taken.

The event also coincided with the commemoration of the Day of the African Child. The Zanu PF government in 2001 initiated the National Youth Service (NYS), notorious for training militia who include minors used to pillage, terrorise and even kill innocent civilians during election time. Thousands of youth militia have been trained in the notorious Border Gezi training camp and many others scattered through out the country.

Interestingly, authorities have also warned Zimbabweans against wearing camouflage or clothes that resembled army uniforms, saying this was illegal in terms of the country’s Defence Act.

Last January Zimbabwean police arrested at least seven people for wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms.

The director of the Zimbabwe National Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said at the time that anyone found disobeying the order would face prosecution.

“Through the country’s laws, in particular the Criminal Law and Codification Act, Chapter 9:23, Section 179, impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official is illegal.”

“Furthermore, the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) states that it is not allowed fro members of the public to wear camouflage.”