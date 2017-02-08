HORROR: Son Chops Mother To Death

A gruesome murder has left residents of Emganwini’s suburb in Bulawayo on the edge after a woman was found in a pool of blood yesterday (Tuesday) morning with allegations that his son chopped her to death during a domestic dispute.

A dark cloud is hanging over Emganwini Island in Bulawayo as residents and family members are trying to come to terms with the gruesome murder of Sphiwe Shumba who was found dead in her bedroom.

The deceased who was 53 died yesterday morning due to suspected injuries sustained from an attack allegedly by her son Nelson Mwandisangudza Junior, 24, who is currently alleged to be on the run.

Rudo Gwenzi an aunt to the deceased said Shumba called her in the morning pleading with her to come and resolve problems between her and her son Nelson only to arrive and discover Shumba in a pool of blood.

Efforts to get a comment from the police on the alleged murder case were fruitless.

Relatives who spoke to the ZBC News off camera also allege the son had drug abuse problems which at one time saw him being admitted at Ingutsheni Hospital for rehabilitation. – State Media