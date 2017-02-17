HORROR SUICIDE: Man Drinks Sulphuric Acid, Sets Family Home Ablaze | LATEST DETAILS

A 42-year-old Harare man committed suicide by taking a concoction of sulphuric acid and pesticides after ramming his car into the family house before dousing it with petrol and setting it ablaze.

Patrick Bangani of Southlea Park rammed the car into the lounge through an open French door and locked himself and his daughter in the house.

The 11-year-old daughter, who witnessed her father taking the poisonous concoction, escaped through the window of one of the bedrooms, while her other sibling was out playing in the neighbourhood.

Bangani’s wife Ms Porina Kadzuwa, whom he allegedly gave a thorough beating the previous night, had in the morning left the home to pick up a protection order against him that had been granted, according to neighbours. She heard the news of her husband’s suicide when she went to the police to get an officer to serve Bangani with the protection order.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said she had not yet received the report.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said he was not on duty and could not confirm the death. A neighbour, Ms Shylet Mabodo said Bangani and his wife had a tumultuous marriage and were always trading blows in front of their four minor children. – State Media