Dear ZimEye.

Can you kindly help us with the perennial problem of power outages in Tsholotsho. Every time there is rain or a supposed fault in Montrose; As it is today it’s the fourth day without electricity, no water, the mortuary at the hospital is in a bad state. Someone please help us. The funny part is that when John Landa Nkomo was VP these disappeared and as soon as he was dead they surfaced. JN, Tsholotsho