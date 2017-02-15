HOSPITAL HORROR: Mahere Deplores Doctors Poor Working Conditions

Fadzayi Mahere | Did you know that the current doctors’ on-call allowance amounts to $1.20 per hour?

Did you know that a pint of blood at a government hospital costs $130.00?

To put things into perspective, it means that doctors have to work for 100 hours on call in order to afford a pint of blood.

One of their key demands is that the rate goes up to $10 per hour which amounts to $720.00 a month. One shift lasts between 8 and 12 hours.

We must all rally behind them and support their cause. Their nationwide strike action which starts today is designed to achieve some sort of improvement to the public health delivery system. We can’t expect them to exhibit a perfect bedside manner and be attentive when dealing with us when their working conditions are poor.

We went to Parirenyatwa General Hospital to speak to the President of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association. Advocate Fadzayi Mahere