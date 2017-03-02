Hospital Roof Collapses



Johannesburg – Rescue workers are struggling to find patients who may be trapped after a roof collapsed at a South African hospital.

The fifth-floor rooftop gave way at the entrance to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. Journalists suggested security guards and patients waiting for transport home could be among those trapped under the rubble.

Social media footage shows witnesses frantically digging at the huge mound of bricks and metal with their bare hands.

The size of the hospital means a full-scale evacuation would be difficult, according to local reports.

The roof that collapsed was reportedly from the fifth floor and emergency services are on scene to assess the damage.

According to City of Joburg, the roof on the main entrance collapsed and a search and rescue team is on location. Reports on social media confirm that there is chaos at the hospital with eyewitnesses claiming it is difficult to evacuate patients and people visiting the hospital. – Mirror/Agencies