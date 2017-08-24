HOT CHENGERA: Woman Assaulted By Hubby For Wearing Trousers

A Zvishavane man bashed his wife with a metal rod and knobkerrie for wearing a pair of trousers.

Energy Zendera (31) has since appeared in court and was fined $150. He risks 25 days in jail if he fails to pay the fine. Zvishavane magistrate Mr Archie Wochiwunga sentenced Zendera to three months in jail, but suspended the sentence for three years on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

Mr Wochiwunga said cases of domestic violence were rampant in Zvishavane. He said Zendera should have resolved the dispute with his wife amicably.

Zendera explained that his wife, Nomsa Ndhlongwa, got furious when he cautioned her against wearing a pair of trousers. Ndhlongwa allegedly told Zendera she deserved a better man.

The prosecutor Mr Stanley Ncube proved that Zendera beat up his wife following the argument. – state media