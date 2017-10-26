Hot Search For Richest Zimbabwean Party/Org Possessing Future Capital

We want to know, the people are yearning, the people are searching for the richest political party or organisation that possesses future capital. Join ZimEye today at the Broadcasting Place in West Yorkshire for a hot discussion the first of its kind searching for the richest political party not in terms of money, but in terms of future capital, human and otherwise. Joining us today are various people from different political parties including also analysts, while engaging in investigative discussions so we find out which is the political party that has got future energy, and future viability. Join us today at (5.30 pm British time) as we hear from members of various political parties: Mr Chris Goshomi (APA), Mr. Elliot Pfebve(MDC-T) Mr Gilbert Navonika (ZimPF), Dr. Bobby Supiya (ZANU PF), Wilbert Mukori (independent analyst).

