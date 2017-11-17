How About Gen. Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga Airport?

Gen. Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga Airport. Which one should be that one? 😉 — Nick mangwana (@nickmangwana) November 17, 2017



Staff Reporter | Zanu PF supporters have proposed that one of Zimbabwe’s airports be named after General Constantino Chiwenga.

Writing on twitter, a Zanu PF stalwart Nick Mangwna wrote, ” Gen. Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga Airport. Which one should be that one?”

A touch of humour President Robert Mugabe will be remembered for.

Mugabe leaves a legacy as he departs from office tomorrow of naming everything and anything after himself, from roads and recently the Harare International Airport which is now Robert Mugabe International airport. Mugabe has a son and roads also named after him. So humorous was Mugabe’s knack for having names after himself that many speculated The Victoria Falls would soon have be named the Robert Mugabe Falls. What’s in a name? Our own General a liberation icon will soon be rewarded too.