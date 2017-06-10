“How I Could Have Been Killed On The King Lion Bus”, Man Cheats Death

Mashoko Malvern Matonhodze | Guys ndoda kutenda mwari nechipo cheupenyu chaanondipa.

I was going to Chirundu (Zambian side) on the 7th of June 2017 I arrived at the Roadport in Harare to buy my ticket it was around 18.45 PM in the evening. There were three choices to make(that is three buses to choose from). There was Tenda , Kynergy logistics which goes to Lusaka via Kariba and King Lion.

I chose King Lion because it’s faster. Went to the office to buy my ticket but was told because it’s month end the price to Lusaka and Chirundu is the same ($15) I successfully negotiated it to $10 because it was the same price Tenda was charging and was allocated seat number 54 which is at the back. I paid and asked for the departure time which I was told was 7.30 PM that same evening.

Because I was hungry I went out of the Roadport to look for sadza and found a place near the railway station called Thandi’s food plaza. I had my dinner there and left for the Roadport sure not to miss my bus. I arrived around 7.10 PM and the bus was nowhere to be found it had gone.

I then went to the office was told that I could not get a refund the only option was to wait for a bus that leaves tomorrow morning. I was so angry with them that I decided to buy another ticket this time with Tenda buses and was allocated seat 61.

We left Harare and at that curve near Nyamakate clinic over 40 people had perished in the same bus I had missed. Up to that day I was a non practising Catholic having been born and bred in the Catholic Church. I actually realised there is a living God out there a God of miracles. I believe I still have unfinished business here on earth and that’s what God told me through that miracle. From this day I am a practising Christian. My God is a living God. Mashoko M Matonhodze.