How Alex Magaisa Duped Tsvangirai, Also Used, And Deceived Us | EXCLUSIVE

By Simba Chikanza| When Alex Magaisa approached me in 2012 directly via phone and also through his agent/friend Gift Mawire, seeking to propagate his opinion articles on ZimEye in preparation for his job working for Morgan Tsvangirai, like I always do with others, I allowed him the access, despite my misgivings as Magaisa who had never replied my 2008 (year) emails, was now all of a sudden seeking my help.

I have the records – Magaisa said he was seeking to use ZimEye to publish and propagate his opinions. But one thing was amiss, Gift Mawire for instance had on Magaisa’s instructions at first sought for me to get Magaisa to approach him myself instead of the other way round. Magaisa made it clear he was doing this after failing control Jeff Madzingo’s website. I vehemently refused as I found that to be nothing but weird; my thoughts were – we have a team of hundreds of contributors, so on what basis and why on earth was this aspiring new one, Magaisa seeking to be begged? I refused.

It was shortly after that, that Alex would then communicate directly repeating his wishes, even proposing to drive over to meet up as he said he was interested in ZimEye in preparation for his job with Morgan Tsvangirai in Harare. I did not respond particularly to the earlier request as I viewed Alex at the same level with any other article contributor, hundreds of many others who have sacrificed, even risking their lives in building the network. But all who know me well I am a firm believer in people and many who I have personally assisted to get to their heights.

Magaisa began submitting his articles through his own name and also through a pseudonym. He eventually obtained the most senior job in the then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s office, a post he held till after the 2013 sham elections when Morgan Tsvangirai under Magaisa’s advice made the worst blunder in human history- participate in an election with Robert Mugabe when all common sense said “no”, and also when even SADC countries advised the MDC leader not to participate.

Whatever the outcome of the 2013 elections was, Magaisa had got what he wanted.

I inadvertently discovered many things including how Magaisa personally participated in destroying a top Zim company then providing employment to hundreds of people (The evidence which I am now revealing is on file). His own relatives worked in that company, and it would baffle me how and why a relative, Magaisa would take delight as his kinsmen’s company went down, more evidence that suggests perhaps how he delights in seeing his boss, Morgan Tsvangirai go down. I do not work for Tsvangirai, and never have, but the truth needs to be told.

More is also following on this. A lot of other things would take place later and in 2014 I was shocked one day when Magaisa published a defamatory post falsely claiming that he had been my mentor assigned by a relative of mine, my brother to assist me. This is utterly false and Magaisa has failed to prove his claims. ZimEye was started in 2007 and had been running for 5 years when Magaisa approached seeking help. After the publishing of that post, I numerous times telephoned Magaisa to launch my complaint which he never responded to.

As of yesterday afternoon, 19th July 2017 I launched an official complaint on Alex Magaisa following the man’s many false and defamatory statements he has been making to date. I complained to Magaisa’s agent, Gift Mawire, through whom Magaisa first approached ZimEye seeking to propagate his opinion article content in preparation for his job placing with Morgan Tsvangirai before the 2013 elections. This was following Magaisa’s speech/words last week when he criticised Morgan Tsvangirai for firing from parliament Tendai Biti and his group of MPs. This statement is full public knowledge as “the opposition decision maker” Magaisa alludes to is clearly his boss, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Magaisa has said the article was false, as he called it “stupid.” I have put him to task on his this and he has failed to prove anything that was false or misleading. Magaisa has been for years telephoned several times to comment, only to evade questions and change his phone numbers.

Notwithstanding I made this complaint to Gift Mawire who was Magaisa’s official agent and who took responsibility saying he wanted to seek an amicable way with Magaisa, to which I said Mawire will need to respond by 2pm as I wish to attend to the matter before my travels. In no way did I issue some ultimatum as Magaisa now claims, as I only stated what any concerned person who has been lied on and manipulated would.

Since 2013, when he failed to control ZimEye, Magaisa has been on a continuous tirade seeking to discredit the news network, and publishing many posts saying people should not read ZimEye; Most Zimbabweans are grown adults who are free to conclude for themselves and have the power to choose which online newspaper to read.

Seeing Magaisa’s bevaviour over the years, I now believe the MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai was duped. The Zimbabwean nation deserves to hear the truth.

