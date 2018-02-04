How Mnangagwa Will Be Removed

3 Ways To Remove Mnangagwa, Ngarivhume Speaks 3 Ways To Remove Mnangagwa, Ngarivhume Speaks Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, February 4, 2018

Statement| Today the Transform Zimbabwe President addressed scores of people in Chitungwiza at the Alliance Rally. The TZ President articulated on three main points for us to win the election and be the next government. He stressed that ED would not agree with these;

Electoral reforms

These must be demanded as they will never be given on a silver platter. We are supposed to push and engage ED government to reform. Ngarivhume demanded that ZBC must give all political players equal media coverage and stop being a ZANU PF mouthpiece. He stated that as opposition they acknowledge the strides made now in electoral reforms as witnessed by introduction of BVR.

Unity

For the Alliance to win unity is the key. The TZ President encouraged unity within the Alliance from the principals down to the grassroots. He stated that ED wanted disunity in the Alliance because only divided coalition will deliver victory to ZANU PF. He indicated that Mnangagwa will try to use some within the Alliance who will oppose it but these will be resisted and exposed. He added that only unity will guarantee victory in the coming elections.

Partisan military

Ngarivhume said ED is on the throne because of a military coup. ZANU PF has been using the military to remain in power every time they are divided just as they did in 2008. Military is supposed to be apolitical therefore we will push the current government to create a conducive environment that will guarantee that the military will not be involved in electoral matters.

In conclusion the TZ President stated that there was need to trust in Jehovah in these elections. He then encouraged all supporters to register to vote.

Victory is Certain.

NaJesu Zvinoita.