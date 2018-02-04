How Mnangagwa Will Be Removed

9

3 Ways To Remove Mnangagwa, Ngarivhume Speaks

3 Ways To Remove Mnangagwa, Ngarivhume Speaks

Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, February 4, 2018

Statement| Today the Transform Zimbabwe President addressed scores of people in Chitungwiza at the Alliance Rally. The TZ President articulated on three main points for us to win the election and be the next government. He stressed that ED would not agree with these;

Electoral reforms
These must be demanded as they will never be given on a silver platter. We are supposed to push and engage ED government to reform. Ngarivhume demanded that ZBC must give all political players equal media coverage and stop being a ZANU PF mouthpiece. He stated that as opposition they acknowledge the strides made now in electoral reforms as witnessed by introduction of BVR.

Unity
For the Alliance to win unity is the key. The TZ President encouraged unity within the Alliance from the principals down to the grassroots. He stated that ED wanted disunity in the Alliance because only divided coalition will deliver victory to ZANU PF. He indicated that Mnangagwa will try to use some within the Alliance who will oppose it but these will be resisted and exposed. He added that only unity will guarantee victory in the coming elections.

Partisan military
Ngarivhume said ED is on the throne because of a military coup. ZANU PF has been using the military to remain in power every time they are divided just as they did in 2008. Military is supposed to be apolitical therefore we will push the current government to create a conducive environment that will guarantee that the military will not be involved in electoral matters.

In conclusion the TZ President stated that there was need to trust in Jehovah in these elections. He then encouraged all supporters to register to vote.

Victory is Certain.
NaJesu Zvinoita.

  • Bakwena

    Dreams dreams dreams

  • Gorrilla

    Who or what is transform Zimbabwe?

  • sarah Mahoka

    Saka all these parties Ya Biti Ya Welshman Ya Tsvangirai this transform and others all they amassed were 10000 supporters?

  • Nomusa Garikai

    “These must be demanded as they will never be given on a silver platter. We are supposed to push and engage ED government to reform. Ngarivhume demanded that ZBC must give all political players equal media coverage and stop being a ZANU PF mouthpiece. He stated that as opposition they acknowledge the strides made now in electoral reforms as witnessed by introduction of BVR,” said the report.

    How many years now have we been talking about these reforms? The demand to implement reforms started with the signing of the GNU in 2008.

    How many reforms have been implemented? Not one.

    SADC leaders advised MDC leaders not to contest the 2013 elections without reforms. We know the advice was ignored.

    It was only after the rigged 2014 elections that MDC parties resolved “No reform, no elections!” The people of Zimbabwe have a right to know, what the MDC Alliance is going to listen to SADC’s advice, honour their own party resolution and not participate in elections without reforms?

    There is only five months left to the next elections and MDC leaders must stop dithering on what they will do if no reforms are implemented. There is no point in contesting flawed and illegal elections!

  • Stop-A-Thief

    Very eloquent and to the point, well done Mr Ngarivhume.

  • Dr. Chatunga

    How many did you amass BM

  • sarah Mahoka

    it would help by not answering with a question. those 10000 will not all vote MDc alliance . some were just observers. So figure out your numbers. chitungwiza has a large population

  • Pidigori

    THose who are delusional to think Zimbabweans are so thick as to vote for ED must wake up and smell the coffee…..stop taking Zimboz for granted……read my lips !

  • Dr. Chatunga

    Whats the large population?