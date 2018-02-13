How Tsvangirai Blundered | OPINION

Dear Editor, I want to comment on the current confusion that is looking the MDC-T party. First and foremost president Morgan Tsvangirai made the following blunders that are bearing their fruits now;
1. A political party is greater than an individual and it was not proper to name a political party after your own name as if you are going with it into the grave. You die but the party remains for next generations to further it’s agenda.
2. President Tsvangirai should have appointed a successor in time and all procedures would have followed and the confusion dust would have settled down by now. He stayed at the helm of the party for too long.
3. The biggest mistake by Morgan Tsvangirai was to appoint 3 vice presidents and I once mentioned that this was going to create problems. Now the party is in chaos at a time when they are supposed to campaign for electoral votes they are busy fighting each other.

Time is running out for you MDC, put your house in order. Otherwise you are knocked out.

  • chikotikoti

    Your point 3 is grossly inaccurate and thus quite an unfair comment to the affected people. Tsvangirai illegally appointed 2 additional VPs. The one VP, Thokozani Khupe was legally and democratically elected at three consequetive congresses by popular vote of the electorate–thank you!!!

  • sarah Mahoka

    No longer relevant because nobody appears to recognise her. Not even her own province. Hhhhaaaaahaha . Zw!

  • TJINGABABILI

    THE TWO, CHAMISA AND MUDZURI, BOTH FROM MASVINGO ARE TSVANGIRAIs CREATURES. TK IS THE LEGIT VP.

  • TJINGABABILI

    READ NEWS CAREFULLY! AN UNEMPLOYED FORMER MP IS LOOKING FOR A JOB!

  • nhamo

    sure. to think tk will one day lead zim or a credible opposition party. shire ambitions. just like mujuru. understand zim cultural dymanic.