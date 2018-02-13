How Tsvangirai Blundered | OPINION

Dear Editor, I want to comment on the current confusion that is looking the MDC-T party. First and foremost president Morgan Tsvangirai made the following blunders that are bearing their fruits now;

1. A political party is greater than an individual and it was not proper to name a political party after your own name as if you are going with it into the grave. You die but the party remains for next generations to further it’s agenda.

2. President Tsvangirai should have appointed a successor in time and all procedures would have followed and the confusion dust would have settled down by now. He stayed at the helm of the party for too long.

3. The biggest mistake by Morgan Tsvangirai was to appoint 3 vice presidents and I once mentioned that this was going to create problems. Now the party is in chaos at a time when they are supposed to campaign for electoral votes they are busy fighting each other.

Time is running out for you MDC, put your house in order. Otherwise you are knocked out.