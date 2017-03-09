HSB Bosses Named In Vehicle Abuse Scandal

Top Health Services Board (HSB) executives are allegedly abusing five Global Fund programme vehicles meant for the fight against Aids, tuberculosis and malaria by using them as executive cars. This comes after the same institution was criticised by the office of the Auditor-General in her 2014 report on State enterprises and parastatals for hiring vehicles for executives and board members at a cost of $3 000 each a month, resulting in them gobbling about $450 000 on car hire in 2014 alone.

The state media says that a Ford Everest registration number GHCW is being used as an executive car by board member Mrs Tendai Watungwa, Ford Ranger ADR 6605 is being used by the executive director Ms Ruth Kaseke.

Toyota Hiluxes registration numbers GHCC 1866 and GHCW 1452 are being used by general manager administration and finance Mr Assail Machakata, and human resources manager Mrs Nornah Zhou.

Monitoring and evaluation manager Mr Angelbert Mbengwa is using a Toyota Hilux GHCW 1019.

This is contrary to the loan agreement for the vehicles signed between the UNDP and the HSB.

According to the loan agreement, the vehicles are to be used only for United Nations Development Programmes supported by the Global Fund.

These programmes include monitoring staff retention in health institutions dotted across the country.

“Under no circumstances should a project vehicle be used as if it was the personal property of the sub-recipient (HSB) staffs/manager or their families.

“The use of UNDP vehicles on non-business days/holidays should be avoided as far as possible,” reads part of the agreement.

“It is understood and agreed that the vehicles must be used only for official business in support of the implementation of UNDP projects financed by the Global Fund and it is prohibited to use these vehicles for other purposes.

“It is also understood and agreed that after office hours, or when not in use, vehicles must be parked at a garage or in secure area designated in writing by the sub-recipient and approved by UNDP,” further reads the agreement.

In contrast to the agreement, sources close to the happenings claimed that the officials were using the vehicles as executive cars and taking them to their homes at the expense of programme implementation in provinces.

“There are HSB monitoring and evaluation officers who are failing to get to the districts because they do not have vehicles,” added the source.

Contacted for comment, HSB monitoring and evaluation director Mr Mbengwa insisted that the board was adhering to the defined policy and administrative provisions governing the use of the vehicles.

“There are specific activities defined in the Global Fund project and the resources for the implementation of those activities are used as per the agreement,” said Mr Mbengwa.

He said HSB had continued with field visits to central hospitals, provinces and districts in line with the approved work plans and had even submitted field visits reports as required by the programme.

In addition, Mr Mbengwa said the HSB had always availed itself for auditing by the Global Fund and other related agencies — the latest of such audits having been carried out three weeks ago. He, however, bemoaned lack of adequate funding for the board to respond to conditions of service for its executives and fund general operations saying HSB sorely relied on funding from the fiscus.

“The limited fiscal space that has been reported widely in the Press, therefore, negatively impacts on the board’s operations. Nonetheless, efforts are being made to address the issue of conditions of service vehicles for senior members and general operations,” he said.

The HSB was created in terms of the Health Service Act (Chapter 15:16) to superintend over the human resources for health policies in the public health sector, including the welfare of all public health workers. – state media