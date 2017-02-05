Hubby Bashes Wife For ‘Bad Sadza’

A 30-year-old Harare man was last week arrested for hurling a plate of sadza at his wife and then severely assaulting her for preparing “a seriously bad meal”.

Tashinga Jairos of Budiriro suburb appeared before Mbare magistrate Ms Kudzai Zihove, charged with physical abuse as defined by the Domestic Violence Act (Chapter 5:16).

He was, however, pardoned after his wife withdrew the case before judgment.

Prosecutor Miss Tariro Rangwani told the court that on January 2, 2017, Jairos’ wife served him a plate of sadza and relish.

She was, nevertheless, unaware of what her husband would serve up a few moments later.

Miss Rangwani said, “As he ate the food, Jairos started complaining and shouting that the meal was badly cooked. The wife then told him to talk to her politely, but Jairos became violent and threw the plate at her.

“He then assaulted her all over the body with open hands, fists and stoned her in the back as she fled. She sustained a swollen face, a cut on the left ear and bruises on her right knee as a result of the assault.”

A report was made at Budiriro Police Station, leading to Jairos’ arrest.

In defence, Jairos said, “I admit to the allegations, but I only slapped her once on the right cheek.” – State Media