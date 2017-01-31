Hubby Of Murdered Birmingham Woman Hospitalised | BREAKING NEWS

Gillian Funeral LIVE in Birmingham Gillian Funeral LIVE in Birmingham, Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Ray Nkosi | Norbet Chikerema (42) who is suspected to have brutally killed his wife Gillian Zvomuya yesterday, has been hospitalised ZimEye can confirm.

It is reported that Chikerema took an overdose of unnamed tablets apparently before the murder.

The late Gillian has been described as, “good mother, caring loving an angel.”

Chikerema was a nurse by profession. Zvomuya has left two boys and two girls and the youngest child is five years old.