Huge Send Off For Former Gwanda Mayor

Staff Reporter | The small community of Gwanda is expected to give their late former Mayor Lionel De Necker a huge send off as he gets buried tomorrow.

A community member close to the family told ZimEye.com that De Necker will be buried at the family grave site at Mount Hampden Plots in Gwanda Town, after a funeral service set for Pelandaba Stadium in Jawunda township.

Several high profile political and social personnel including MDC leader Welshman Ncube are expected to attend the funeral.

South African millionaire businessman Justice Maphosa is also billed to attend the burial.

De Necker died on Friday morning at a private clinic in Harare after a long battle with asthma.

Mourners are gathered at the family home in Mount Hampden Plots in Gwanda.