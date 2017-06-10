HUMILIATION: Drunk Linda Masarira In Bar Fight

Activist Linda Masarira fought a reveller at a local bar, hitting him with an empty beer bottle before her friends threatened the bar manager with a toy gun, a Harare court heard yesterday.

Masarira, 35, Makomborero Haruzivishe, 25, and Desmond Sharukai, 28, appeared before magistrate Eric Kadye charged with assault.

Haruzivishe is a student at University of Zimbabwe, while Sharukai works along Harare Street. Sharukai is facing a second count of assault after bashing the bar manager when he intervened during the melee.

Masarira and Haruzivishe were released on $50 bail while Sharukai paid $100 for the two charges. The trio’s lawyer, Obey Shava, complained that his clients had been assaulted by the police and were having difficulties walking.

Shava requested for Masarira to show the court her swollen thighs but the request was turned down.

The State was, however, ordered to investigate the allegations.

The complainant is Austin Chihota, employed by Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company at the Coventry offices in Harare.

Prosecutor Lovemore Siyamunda alleged that on June 7 around 7pm, Masarira, Haruzivishe and Sharukai were having beer at Yollandah Bar.

The court heard that Chihota had a misunderstanding with Masarira and she threatened to assault him.

It was alleged that when Haruzivishe and Sharukai realised that Masarira was arguing with Chihota, they intervened.

Haruzivishe and Sharukai allegedly assaulted Chihota with open hands and fists.

And as they were kicking him, Masarira threw an empty beer bottle and hit him on the head.

The court heard that Chihota tried to run away from the attack but Masarira and her colleagues followed up on him down the bar corridor.

The bar manager, Owen Nleya, saw Masarira pursuing Chihota and rushed to rescue him from further attacks.

It was alleged that Nleya had to lock Chihota in his office to shield him from further attacks by Masarira and her colleagues. – Daily News