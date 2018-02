Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

In a move that has incensed residents of the city of Masvingo, Provincial State Minister, Josaya Dunira Hungwe has ordered the city council to divert water supply from a local suburb to a deputy’ s minister’ s farm, it has emerged.

Disgruntled residents have vowed to confront Hungwe and the deputy minister over the issue. More to follow.