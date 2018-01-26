Hungwe Elbows Zvobgo Jnr Out Of The Race For Masvingo Urban Parliamentary Seat

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Masvingo State Minister Josaya Dunira Hungwe’ s beef with the Zvobgo Family dates back to the days when he fought protracted factional battles with the late Edidison Jonasi Mudadirwa Zvobgo in the early 90s.

The intensity of the hegemonic battles have cascaded to the present day political setup and Hungwe has stepped up efforts to block Eddison Zvobgo Junior from taking part in the ruling party primary elections. Eddison Zvobgo Junior is eyeing the Masvingo Urban Parliamentary Seat.Ironically Hungwe’ s nephew, Goddard Dunira is also eyeing the same seat.

Sources in the ruling party told ZimEye.com Hungwe openly told party supporters at Nemanwa Growth Point last week, he was unwilling to work with Eddison Zvobgo Junior.

“Hungwe is fighting tooth and nail to thwart Eddison Zvobgo Junior’ s aspirations .Remember Hungwe has an axe to grind with the Zvobgo Family.

He has vowed to block Eddison Zvobgo Junior from representing the ruling party in Masvingo Urban although he is the one who has an upper hand.

Dunira is based in Chivi so he cannot contest in Masvingo Urban,” said a party source.

However Zvobgo told a weekly publication he was unaware of Hungwe’ s manoeuvres to thwart his political ambitions.