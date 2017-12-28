Hungwe Reckless Army Comments Cost Him Donor Support

10

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Relief organisations have boycotted Masvingo State Minister, Josaya Dunira Hungwe’ s meeting to discuss the way forward on the Tokwe Mukorsi Dam Project citing the politician’ s utterances.

Hungwe had organised an urgent stakeholders’ meeting to discuss the selection method for investors for the Tokwe-Mukosi Dam Project.The meeting was slated for Today (Tuesday).

Hungwe organised the meeting amid reports that some donor organisations wanted to withdraw from
the project due to political interference.

Government officials at Benjamin Burombo Building said donor agencies were unhappy with Hungwe’ s ‘carefree’ political rhetoric.

Hungwe would neither confirm nor deny that the meeting had been cancelled.

“We are likely to meet on Friday because there are suggestions that government must leave the running of business at Tokwe-Mukosi to private companies,” Hungwe said.

  • ?

    Hung we never did anything when he was a minister of phsycomotor besides printing 1000 brochures. This minister is shallow

  • mai Chibwe

    Hungwe is more dangerous than Mutsvangwa .

  • Saif al Zimbabwe

    These are old madhalas who just lurk around the feeding trough and the gravy train. It is surprising they always run with the winning horse. Imagine since 1980 Hungwe anongoluma!!!

  • TJINGABABILI

    THIS MAN, WAS IAN SMITHS Mr PADARE DURING THE LIBERATION WAR! HE HAS LILLE TO OFFER! PRAISE SINGING IS HOS SPECIALTY! CHARLES NDLOVU WILL BEAR ME OUT!

  • TJINGABABILI

    HE IS EMPTY AND HOLLOW !MR PADARE DURING OF SMITH!

  • TJINGABABILI

    REGIME OF

  • Saul Mukwende

    What did Hungwe say, that made people not turn up .

    poor poor article

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Many ordinary Zimbabweans view the removal of Robert Mugabe from Zanu PF as being so significant it warranted giving the new Mnangagwa regime and clean fresh start. Shrewd individuals have refused to be so easily bowled over. They know that a black mamba that has shed-off its old coat is still a deadly snake; the removal of Mugabe as leader of the Zanu PF dictatorship is just that, the mamba shedding off its old skin.

    I am not surprise those with deep pockets are among the shrewd people who have refused to accept that Zanu PF has changed because there is real nothing to suggest that it has changed! The country would not be up to her eyes in this political and economic mess if most of our people were not so gullible, thick and slow!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Quick search on this site would have given you the answer.

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    So what kind of leader would appoint him minister?