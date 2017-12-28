Hungwe Reckless Army Comments Cost Him Donor Support

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Relief organisations have boycotted Masvingo State Minister, Josaya Dunira Hungwe’ s meeting to discuss the way forward on the Tokwe Mukorsi Dam Project citing the politician’ s utterances.

Hungwe had organised an urgent stakeholders’ meeting to discuss the selection method for investors for the Tokwe-Mukosi Dam Project.The meeting was slated for Today (Tuesday).

Hungwe organised the meeting amid reports that some donor organisations wanted to withdraw from

the project due to political interference.

Government officials at Benjamin Burombo Building said donor agencies were unhappy with Hungwe’ s ‘carefree’ political rhetoric.

Hungwe would neither confirm nor deny that the meeting had been cancelled.

“We are likely to meet on Friday because there are suggestions that government must leave the running of business at Tokwe-Mukosi to private companies,” Hungwe said.