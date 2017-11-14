Hurry Up! Let’s Remove Mugabe And Replace Him With Another War Vet, “And Then We Live Happily Ever After!”

People should hurry up and remove Robert Mugabe, war veterans leader, Chris Mutsvangwa has declared.

He continued stating that there is no one else who qualifies and the only person who can restore Zimbabwe at present is Mugabe’s former “deputy,” Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutsvangwa’s views were backed by the War Vets Secretary General, Victor Matemadanda who last week told over 90,000 Zimbabweans watching LIVE on ZimEye.com (VIDEO BELOW) his view is also that Mnangagwa is the only person suitable. When queried by ZimEye on why he appears to be imposing Mnangagwa on the povo, Matemadanda replied saying, We are not imposing Mnangagwa, what we are saying is that he is the next senior person after Mugabe in ZANU PF according to the constitution. The comments come short in the heels of Defence Forces Commander Constantino Chiwenga yesterday coming up appearing to demand the restoring of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

WATCH THE FULL PROGRAM BELOW: