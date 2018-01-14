Hwange Moves To Settle Salary Arrears

Coal mining giant, Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) has started paying the monthly prescribed percentage it owes to its work force as part of their outstanding salaries in line with the Scheme of Arrangement.

HCCL managing director Engineer Thomas Makore confirmed that the coal mining company paid the first instalment of the 36-month salary due to its workers last month.

In June last year the coal mining concern paid seven percent of the outstanding salaries, which stood at about $80 million at the beginning of that year in line with the Scheme of Arrangement.

The latest payment of 2,6 percent becomes the first monthly instalment expected to be paid over a period of 36 months as agreed under the Scheme of Arrangement.

In April last year HCCL creditors approved a Scheme of Arrangement that will stagger debt repayments.

The scheme also stopped litigations and writs of executions which had crippled the company’s operations and it will allow the company to borrow money for working capital.

“The first instalment due to the employee creditors was paid in accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement,” said Eng Makore.

He, however, said it was early days for the company to commit itself in meeting its obligation under the Scheme of Arrangement.

HCCL is in a bid to settle its debt with various creditors which had ballooned to over $350 million.- state media