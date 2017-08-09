Hwende Speaks Again

A Correspondent| MDC Dep Treasurer General, Chalton Hwende has spoken again following his suspension from the party. Writing on his social networking portal, Hwende said he was during the day summoned by Tsvangirai and informed of his suspension. Below was the full text:

Good evening,

Today I was called by the President and he informed me of his decision to suspend me from my position as the National Deputy Treasurer General of the party. I have accepted this decision of the President and will subject myself to the internal investigations being Carried out by the Party. I arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday after a 3 months absence and I am committed to clearing my name. I do not believe in violence and look forward to helping the party identify the culprits. I will not be issuing any further statement regarding this matter so as to allow the party internal process to proceed and establish the truth. Thanks to all those who sent messages enquiring about my wellbeing I am ok and reachable on my usual Zimbabwean number.

Regards