I’m Better Than Tsvangirai – Mujuru

Staff Reporter| Former Vice-President, now opposition National People’s Party President Joyce Mujuru has declared herself as a better candidate over MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai to lead the opposition coalition.

Mujuru said this on Monday while addressing the International Sheroes Forum in Ghana.

President Robert Mugabe’s deputy for ten years said she was the best person to lead the coalition due to her liberation war credentials which Tsvangirai apparently lacks.

Mujuru also said that being possibly the only female candidate interested in contesting elections in 2018 she must be given priority over Tsvngirai. Mujuru who was dismissed from the ruling ZANU PF in 2014 over allegations of wanting to topple Mugabe said that she also boosts of a huge experience in government having been in Mugabe’s cabinet for 34 years since independence in 1980.

“As I prepare for my presidential bid for our 2018 elections, I take comfort in the fact that others have done it. The experience this far has hardened me and prepared me for the great task ahead,” Mujuru said.

“Having spent seven years in the bush and 34 in government and almost two years in opposition politics, I need to assure fellow women that nothing is impossible. There is no territory that is a preserve for men.

“This year’s theme — Empowering Women to be Successful in Business and Political Leadership — is quite apt, coming at a time when we are seeing more and more women challenging the status quo in both business and politics,” she said in her speech.

Mujuru further challenged the African continent to rid the stereotyping of women as being less than men and give women politicians a chance to lead.

“As Africans, we come from a highly patriarchal society, where the role of the woman has always been relegated to a welfare officer at home, leaving the world of business and politics to men,” Mujuru said.

“I know we have waited for long, waiting for salvation to come from men, but I am here to tell you: Woman, you can do it for yourself and for your fellow women.

“We are our own liberators. We have the numbers. Women alone, in a democracy, can determine who should govern them by virtue of their numbers and influence in society.”

Mujuru who throughout her Vice President term was always hinted as the person to succeed Mugabe has always claimed that her ouster from ZANU PF was to block a woman from taking over leadership of the country and party.

“When I was almost getting to the Presidency, as Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the world of male chauvinists would not have any of that,” she said.

“They went on to break their own laws just to get rid of me and, sadly, they found willing women accomplices to complete their task.

“As we speak today, some of those women are regretting having been used and abandoned by the same system.

“To all women, I say let us support one another for a better world moderated by mothers. Let’s elect her.”

The Sheroes Foundation is a Ghana-based international non-profit organisation committed to supporting and promoting women in all facets of life.