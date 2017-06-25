“I Am King Lobengula II,” Self imposed Ndebele King to coronate himself

Staff Reporter| A Bulawayo man who imposed himself as the successor of Lobengula Khumalo the last Ndebele king, Stanley Raphael Tshuma – Khumalo, says that his coronation as the king of the people of Matabeleland will be held in Bulawayo next month.

Speaking in a media briefing on the sidelines of a meet the people tour in Entumbane Township in Bulawayo on Thursday, Tshuma – Khumalo, said his coronation as the King Mzilikazi II is scheduled for July 8 at the large City Hall in Bulawayo.

“I would like to inform the people Mthwakazi about the coronation of King Mzilikazi 2 as king of Matebeleland as it stood before its fall to the British on November 4, 1893,” he said.

Tshuma – Khumalo whose linkages with the Khumalo royal family are still being debated, declared himself king last year claiming that God spoke to him in a dream and commanded him to take over the throne of “his ancestral fathers” as king of the Ndebele people.

Khumalo who has been dismissed as fake and attention seeking by the Royal Khumalo clan is not deterred by the criticism around him and has in the year taken a tour of the entire Matabeleland region where he has surprisingly attracted large numbers of people in his meet the people tours. He insists his inauguration will proceed regardless of the concerns from the Khumalo family.

“The inauguration of the king is not just a cultural event to glorify an individual or his clan. It is an expression of God’s love and purpose for the ordinary people of Matebeleland who have suffered all the killings, stealing and destruction.”

The hard speaking “king” says that his being the king is confirmed by the interest and attention he is getting from the people of Matabeleland.

“I have spent a lot of my time meeting people in their communities and homes in urban and rural areas. The tours are organised by the people themselves and they invite the king to come and be among them. I have also hosted a lot of visitors from all walks of life.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Khumalo clan claims that the genuine Ndebele King will be unveiled and coronated at the King Mzilikazi annual commemorations in September. Prince Zwide Kalanga Khumalo has been dangled as the most appropriate living person to be Lobengula’s heir after the Khumalo clan made a family tree from Mzilikazi’s era which landed on Zwide KaLanga as the next king.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is expected to preside over the September coronation in the company of traditional chiefs from around the country. It is not yet clear who will coronate Tshuma – Khumalo in the July coronation as he refused to provide details apparently “for security reasons.”