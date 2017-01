New Kid on the block, Andy Muridzo has confessed in a Facebook Live video that he indeed bonked controversial pole dancer, Beverly Sibanda but has strongly denied paternity of the child Bev claims to be carrying.

Sex Tape,Bev threatens to expose Andy Muridzo

Pole dancer,Beverly Sibanda has threatened to release a sex tape of her and singer Andy Muridzo,should the latter continue to deny paternity to her pregnance.

Bev claims that she had unprotected sex with the upcoming musician. – Agencies