“I Burnt Him Out Of Anger” Luckmore’s Wife Blows Out

Shiellah Sibanda | Luckmore’s wife has come out to confess that she indeed of a truth scalded her husband with hot boiling water a year ago.

In an interview with ZimEye the wife (name withheld) has explained that her husband Luckmore lied about the ‘cousin’s’ picture he had put as a profile on his whatsapp settings, saying, ” If she was a cousin why was Lucky flirting with her? And she is not the only girl. He is controlling as he wants me to do what he wants. This guy is that kind of a man who doesn’t want to be seen with his wife in public.”

In the video above Luckmore explains that it was after he had briefly left their home, that the wife boiled water and attacked him upon his return. He spent several weeks in hospital, but did not lay charges against his wife out of concern he claims for their young son.

The wife explains what angered her in the tragic event which occurred over a year ago, “was it a cousin, Lucky paid lobola for me and I became his wife, how could I not know his cousins?”

She further explodes as she explains her husband’s cheating, “He is always on Whatsapp with girls and has even sent nude pictures. I know because I have seen them twice. In his phone one day there was a photo of him lying down only wearing a short and a girl wearing a pant and bra, so as a wife what am I supposed to think?”

When asked whether there was a family problem that pushed Lucky to his cheating, she responded, “If there was a problem he was supposed to talk to me and solve it, instead of creating other problems on top.”