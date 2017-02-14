“I Could’ve Been Killed For Clueless Mujuru” – Gen. Mutambara

Daily News writer, Farayi Machamire, chats to former ambassador and Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) member, Retired Brigadier-General Agrippa Mutambara, in the wake of the implosion of the Joice Mujuru-led opposition party.

Q: This past week you joined dozens of ZPF party heavyweights who dumped Joice Mujuru. Why did you feel compelled to make this decision?

A: Democracy is not best served by ostracising those with opposing views but embracing them.

It was the unilateral dismissal of Mujuru from Zanu-PF and the purging that followed that convinced me that Zanu-PF had breached the basic tenets of democracy and had turned itself into an autocratic and repressive regime.

For that reason, I announced my resignation from Zanu-PF to join ZPF.

I am disappointed that the sacred democratic values that I hold dear are once again being violated by the dismissals and promised purging taking place in ZPF.

ZPF, led by Mujuru, has got its feet firmly lodged in sand, quicksand, the more it struggles, the more it sinks into it.

Q: What type of a person is Mujuru?

A: As a decent human being, I have respect for Mujuru. But as a leader I find her indecisive and clueless.

The party is directionless and cruising on autopilot. I had to break from the ZPF led by her.

If there are matters that arise that need a leader to take a position, she doesn’t take a position.

And again, she also now wants to promote the culture of Zanu-PF where those vanoera Nzou (those who share the same totem as her) are being brought closer.

The most disappointing thing is that she was expelled from Zanu-PF for having opposing views, now she is doing the same to those with opposing views.

Q: Is this the beginning of the end for ZPF?

A: As far as we are concerned, ZPF is still there.

What we want is a new leader.

All those rallying behind Joice Mujuru, I know they think they are the legitimate people, but they will soon realise they don’t have the support they think they have.

Q: You were left for dead by rampaging Zanu-PF apparatchiks last year as you tried to defend fellow ZPF comrades who were under siege?

Don’t you feel now that all that was in vain?

A: I sacrificed a lot, I have been so involved…getting injured and so forth. I am still facing court cases where I am footing my own bills.

But I tell you, she will be shocked to realise that she doesn’t enjoy the support that she thinks she has.

People tend to lie to her and yet she doesn’t enjoy that support.

It is really sad that she can’t handle disgruntlement, people are looking for leadership but she is indecisive, she can’t make a decision.

Q: What do you think all this does to the agenda to remove President Robert Mugabe and the mooted grand coalition?

A: It makes it a little bit difficult but I think it is preparing us for a better way forward. Because we were stuck in quicksand, as you try to wriggle your way out, you sink more.

I believe the way we were going; we were not going to achieve anything. You know the meetings of the ZPF supreme decision making body can last for eight hours and nothing is resolved.

Instead of discussing real issues, people discuss gossip and gossip and nothing is achieved and the leader has no control. Whoever thinks of shouting shouts and so forth? I could no longer be a part of that.

Q: With everything happening, do you see yourself going back to Zanu-PF?

A: To What? Zanu-PF? Me? Never. Never. Not Zanu-PF.

Q: What is your next move from here?

A: We are going to try reform ZPF and make it work for the people.

What happened (squabbles that led to desertions), it was not representative of the party, it was unilateral.

So it defeats the purpose that we are People First when we take unilateral decisions.

We are back again to Zanu-PF dictatorial tendencies.