I DON’T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA!

By Julius Sai Mutyambizi-Dewa| When he was questioned about whether he took part in the 1994 plane crash death of former President of Rwanda Juvenal Habyarimana the current Rwandese President Paul Kagame responded by saying: “I don’t give a damn about Habyarimana”. He surely shouldn’t have been worried by the death of the man who had been at the helm of the suffering of Rwandese and his own exiling to Uganda.

The Rwandese Patriotic Front whose military wing Kagame led offered the true salvation of Rwanda from not only the destruction of Juvenal Habyarimana but from the genocide and systematic eradication of Tutsis and moderate Hutus at the instigation of the leadership of Rwanda, including Habyarimana. I have heard that Emmerson Mnangagwa was poisoned, and if it really turns out to be true, I personally DON’T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA.

What has Emmerson Mnangagwa NOT DONE to contribute to the mess that our country is in today. Mnangagwa is neither a saint nor a victim of oppression. Emmerson Mnangagwa is the epitome of the destruction of our country in all it’s tenets; Mnangagwa is an architect of the political disunity in our country, the economic destruction we are experiencing, the de-yarning of the social fabric, the dearth of leadership, the lack of cohesion among our people, the disrespect and marginalisation of our people wherever they are and the hopelessness of a country that should in reality be up there with the progressive nations of this world. He is one of the reasons why it is becoming increasingly difficult even to cherish the liberation struggle, because instead of ushering us into a new Zimbabwe that struggle brought us genocidal folks such as Emmerson Mnangagwa who not only have astronomic egos but a troubling and insatiable sense of entitlement that has only meant one thing, the slide into oblivion of our beautiful country.

His self-professed major achievement during the struggle for independence was his “prosecution”, conviction and sentencing of Rugare Gumbo, Augustine Chihuri, Harry Tanganeropa, Dzinashe Machingura, Parker Chipoyera and others and also that he slept outside Mugabe’s Maputo homestead providing him security. Those are his recollections of the liberation struggle.

During Gukurahundi Emmerson Mnangagwa, Enos Nkala, Sydney Sekeramayi, Earnest Kadungure and Robson Manyika were at the forefront of unleashing atrocious violence in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces. Mnangagwa in particular boasted on how he was going to wipe off the opponents of his party from the surface of the earth.

After 2000 Mnangagwa did nothing to stop the reign of terror in Kwekwe where he became a perennial loser against MDC’s Blessing Chebundo. His ascendancy to as an appointed Vice President of his ZANU PF party instilled in him a sense of “we have arrived attitude” that saw him traverse the length and breadth of the country publicly stating that his party will rule our country in perpetuity even if we voted for someone else: “Ukarota uchitongwa nerimwe bato risiri ZANU PF muka ubike doro nekuti vadzimu vane vakurasa” and to MDC and other opposition supporters who were starving and desperate for food aid Mnangagwa told them clearly that the food aid was only for ZANU PF supporters.

The creation of a Dynasty

While it is the worry of many in ZANU PF that President Mugabe may be moving towards being succeeded by his wife to the leadership of that party, Mnangagwa has already begun creating his own Dynasty. His wife Auxillia inherited her husband’s Chirumnhanzu-Zibabwge Constituency. Besides the celebration of cruelty we also see a hypocrite in a person who is supposed to be the “last line of defence” in that party’s fight against the creation of a Robert Mugabe Dynasty. When the fight against the emergency of dynasties has to be fought by proponents of and benefactors of revolutionary aristocracies it is no use pointing out that such fights do not have the moral integrity even before they start.

Mnangagwa has never been a good man in fact he was never a friend of good men and women. He is probably the second best example of what has gone wrong with our country and why we are where we are. No Mnangagwa fate can call me to sympathy. I simply don’t give a damn about Emmerson Mnangagwa.

BE JUDGE!

JULIUS SAI MUTYAMBIZI-DEWA