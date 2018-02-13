‘I Left Zanu PF Because Of Rampant Corruption And Nepotism’

3

Terrence Mawawa | A former Zanu PF official has said he does not regret his decision to defect to the National People’s party(NPP).

Former Zanu PF youth leader, Thulani Thondlana dumped the ruling party after being fed up with rampant corruption, nepotism and greed.

He also cited lack of love and harmony in the ruling party.

Thondlana has already declared interest in taking on his former boss, Enock Porusingazi in the battle to represent Chipinge South Constituency in the House of Assembly.

Thondlana further described NPP leader Joice Mujuru as a true democrat and mother of the nation.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Icho

    “Thondlana further described NPP leader Joice Mujuru as a true democrat and mother of the nation”. Very true young man Mai Mujuru is a loving mother of the nation. She was abused and victimised by ED and Chiwenga. We love you mother, deliver us from the jaws of the Crocodile. Remember your children ana Chamisa and others, groom them and give them chance to rule Zimbabwe.

  • childofgod12

    Pachako na queen bee hapana anovada vakadya ne ZANU vakaguta regayi vamwe vechidiki vapindewo.

  • mai Chibwe

    This man lost his discerning powers at birth if he is of the opinion that Mujuru, to Mugabe project, has any idea what democracy might be.

    Not one person who can write his/her name on sand will be fooled by the lie about leaving ZANU PF because of corruption. Only Mphofu is more corrupt than Mujuru?