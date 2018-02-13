‘I Left Zanu PF Because Of Rampant Corruption And Nepotism’

Terrence Mawawa | A former Zanu PF official has said he does not regret his decision to defect to the National People’s party(NPP).

Former Zanu PF youth leader, Thulani Thondlana dumped the ruling party after being fed up with rampant corruption, nepotism and greed.

He also cited lack of love and harmony in the ruling party.

Thondlana has already declared interest in taking on his former boss, Enock Porusingazi in the battle to represent Chipinge South Constituency in the House of Assembly.

Thondlana further described NPP leader Joice Mujuru as a true democrat and mother of the nation.