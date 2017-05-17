I Love My Teacher – Rape Victim

A man who owns Charlie’s College in Budiriro 1, Harare, was yesterday freed after a 17-year-old student he was accused of raping told the court that they were lovers.

Bongani Charlie (44), who is also a teacher at the college, was accused of luring the girl with $2 before taking her to a lodge.

The complainant told presiding magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa that she made a false report because she was scared of her sister. Mr Mupeiwa commended her for telling the truth before withdrawing the matter.

Prosecutor Ms Rudo Chasi alleged that sometime this year Charlie called the girl into his office as she was passing by. It was alleged that he gave the girl $2 and told her to wait for him at High Glen Shopping Centre and she complied.

The court heard Charlie later drove to High Glen shops and picked up the teenager before driving to a lodge in Waterfalls where he booked a room.

The court heard that Charlie raped the teen and later dropped her near her home, where she reported to her sister that she had been raped.

The teenager opened up to her sister and the matter was reported to the police.

The complainant was examined at MSF Clinic.- state media