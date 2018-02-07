I Never Tried To Topple Tsvangirai – Mwonzora

By Douglas Mwonzora| There is a lot of false information being peddled against me. This has been going on for the past 7 days.

The reason for these falsely generated news is not known to me. I wish to put the minds of our hardworking MDCT members to rest. At no point did I send anybody to campaign for me for any post. I am aware that there is no vacancy in the office of President. I am sure those whose names are mentioned can answer for themselves.

I however continue praying for the recovery of Dr. Tsvangirai because I know what he means to Zimbabwe in general and me in particular. He is my President whom I have known since 1992 when he employed me as Legal Adviser of ZCTU.

I have never expressed any intention to take over from the President. My culture does not simply allow me to do that while somebody is ill. I have discovered the source of this malicious information. I am aware of evil plots against top leaders including myself. When the time is ripe I will share these with you.

All I can promise you is that the evil plots won’t succeed. I remain loyal to my party and my President whether he is ill or fit. I will always respect his family and their rights to privacy especially at this difficult time. I will be making a detailed public statement in due course. Meanwhile I urge all of you to continue working hard. I am proud to say I have delivered positive results in all the assignments given to me by the President.

Please continue to work hard and defend our Party and President. This is the time to unite. Together we will win. Victory is Certain.