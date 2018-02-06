‘I Only Inserted A Tip Of My Manhood Into Minor’s Private Parts’

By Terrence Mawawa| An 18-year old Gutu boy who raped minor (6) claimed he only inserted the tip of his manhood into the girl’ s private parts.

“I did not know that it was a crime as I was used to having sex with the girl (6 year old) almost every day.

However, I would insert only a tip of my manhood and the minor would enjoy it.

She pestered me daily for more sex,” said the teenager.

In passing sentence Regional Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga said: “You did not waste the court’s time when you pleaded guilty to raping the innocent minor (6).

The court has also considered your tender age (18) and that you are still going to school(doing Form 4). However, in aggravation you committed a heinous crime by introducing an infant to sex on many occasions.

You will go to jail for a shorter period (6 years) and you can pursue your education while you are in custody, the prison will provide you with that opportunity.”