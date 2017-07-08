I Only Stole the Testicles But Did Not Kill – Gwanda Murder Accused

Staff Reporter| A 22 year old Gwanda man who a fortnight ago made world headlines for killing a homeless man and decapitating his head and testicles says that he did not kill the man himself.

Appearing at the Gwanda magistrates court on Friday, Honest Moyo disowned the warned and cautioned statement brought to court claiming he did not write it but police tortured and forced him to accept the statement.

Moyo of Mawane area Gwanda South told the court that the statement by the police was incorrect as it did not reflect that he did not kill the victim and that he actually saw the murderers who fled from the crime scene after seeing him.

He was in court for the confirmation of his warned and cautioned statement which was held in camera before magistrate, Obedience Matare.

Moyo denied killing the man only identified as Mduna claiming that he found people killing him and when they fled he stole the testicles and head before burying the remains in a shallow grave.

Moyo told the court that he intended to sale the body parts to one Cosmos Zhou a popular miner mining at the disused Geolong Mine.

Matare could not confirm the warned and cautioned statement following Moyo’s disclaimer of it and remanded him in custody to July 21 for further investigations.