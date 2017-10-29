I Use Mbanje For Medical Reasons, Man Tells Court

1

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi|A local man left the court in stitches when he told the magistrate he could not stop using mbanje due to medical reasons.

The man stunned the court when he sought permission to inhale marijuana claiming it was a remedy for his health problem.

Felix Chikwara (45) of Monyoroka Village, Triangle, Chiredzi pleaded with Chiredzi Magistrate to allow him to inhale the drug due to medical reasons.

Chikwara was found in possession of 110 grammes of mbanje.

He told the police the drug was effective in the treatment of his perennial chest problem.

On October 21, ZRP Cops raided Chikwara’s house and conducted a search.They found him in possession of the drugs.

“I do not smoke mbanje but I only have it to inhale the smoke to clear a chest problem. If I inhale the smoke I will be relieved instantly,” said Chikwara.

Magistrate Mutandwa convicted and sentenced him to six months in jail.

However two months were suspended for five years and the remaining four months were suspended after he was ordered to serve 140 hours of community service.

