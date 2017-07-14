I Want To Coach Highlanders – Moses Chunga

Staff Reporter | Former Dynamos Football Club mastermind Moses Chunga has yet again revealed his long standing desire to one day coach long time Dynamos rivals Highlanders.

Speaking to local media this week, Chunga reiterated his wish which he first made known about four years ago that his football career can only be iced if he gets a chance to coach the Bulawayo based local football giants.

The rivalry between Highlanders and Dynamos has only in the previous years allowed for players to cross between the teams but never for a former player of the other to coach the other team. If Chunga’s dream comes true it will be a first.

Chunga who in his playing days was always above his game whenever Dynamos played Highlanders said that his desire to be associated with Bosso started when he was young growing up at the Cement Siding in the outskirts of the Bulawayo.

There is a high likelyhood that Highlanders may soon be in need of an Assistant Coach following the suspension of Assistants Amini Soma Phiri and Cosmos Zulu. Chunga’s dream break through may thus not be too far off.