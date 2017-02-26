I Will Perform For A Plate Of Sadza : Broke Mkwamba

Yesteryear musician, Patrick Mkwamba is so broke that he is now prepared to perform for a plate of sadza.

“Times are hard my friend. Now I don’t mind if someone invites me to perform just for a plate of sadza. If you have access to the promoters, please organise something for me,” the veteran musician told The Standard.

The wrinkles on his face tell the story of a man who has seen it all in life and showbiz, but he has nothing to show for the years spent strumming the guitars.

Last Monday the 66-year-old performed at a local bar in Harare where he was paid $20.

Ironically, Mkwamba’s most famous hits include the 1984 song Bhonasi, released during the time the country used to afford to pay bonuses and Usambonyara Kusekwa.

Government is yet to pay 2016 civil servants’ bonuses. Zimbabwe’s economy has been on a free-fall and like other ordinary people in the country, musicians have been hard-hit.

Meanwhile, Urban grooves singer, Taurai Mandebvu has hit rock bottom and is searching for any kind of job to keep him going.

Things have not been well for the Better Man singer, who has had rocky times in the past years, with legal battles constantly hovering above his head.

Mandebvu is also struggling to get show bookings.

“I cannot pretend as if everything is okay. I am struggling and I am looking for any job to keep me going. I don’t mind to work in supermarkets or trenches. What I need right now is a job,” said the singer, who was once Roki’s dancer.