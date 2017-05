Join ZimEye LIVE Blast at 8PM UK time as Gugu Ncube continues to explain her date rape ordeal. Gugu was in court this morning and met her alleged attacker for the first time. Gugu was also recently assaulted by South African police after she made her report. Tune in for this and more.

